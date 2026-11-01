Temur Kapadze speaks on derby victory, transfers, and fixture congestion

After defeating Andijon 1-0 in the principled Fergana Valley derby within the Uzbekistan Super League, Navbahor has solidified its 3rd place in the league table. Following the match, the Namangan head coach Temur Kapadze participated in a press conference, sharing his thoughts on the intense match, the affection of the fans, transfer plans for the next season, and the difficult fixture problems clubs are facing.

“Winning the trust of fans in Namangan is a great happiness”

The coach first congratulated the team members and fans on the important victory and touched upon the unique atmosphere at the stadium:

“I congratulate the entire Navbahor team and our wonderful fans on the victory. We knew the derby would always be difficult and principled. We had the chance to settle the matter by scoring earlier, but the most important thing is that we secured the 3 points. It is certainly very pleasant to hear the fans chanting my name in Namangan. The coaching profession is like this: if you win, they lift you to the skies, if you lose… May every coach be lucky enough to make the fans happy like this. We are also striving to respond to them with our dedicated work on the pitch.”

Will new players come from Andijon? Plans for next season

Regarding strengthening the squad for next year and movements in the transfer market, Kapadze revealed the following:

Work has already begun: Some players' current contracts are expiring, someone might leave, so work is being done on plans for the next season;

Candidates from Andijon: “There are indeed very good and skilled players at Andijon. We had been scouting some of them since the beginning of the season, and a list of potential candidates has been formed. We will make a choice when the time comes because every strong team needs quality players.”

Fighting on two fronts and the “headache” caused by the national team

Navbahor is fighting not only for Super League medals but also for the Uzbekistan Cup until the end. However, the specialist expressed serious concern about the tight schedule ahead: