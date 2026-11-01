Who attacked the Binance exchange? US intelligence agencies reveal sensational information

·87·World
Who attacked the Binance exchange? US intelligence agencies reveal sensational information

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially held North Korea responsible for the unprecedented cyberattack on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance . According to a statement from the agency's press office, the robbery was orchestrated by the DPRK's elite hacker unit known as TraderTraitor .

If initial estimates are fully confirmed, this cyberattack, which took place on the night of October 30 and caused losses exceeding 6 billion dollars , will be recorded as the largest theft in the history of digital assets.

Direct conversion to Ethereum: How is the money being laundered?

Investigations conducted jointly by the FBI, the US Secret Service (USSS), and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) have exposed the hackers' scheme for untraceable fund dissipation:

  • Transition to the Ethereum (ETH) network: The bulk of the stolen crypto assets are being immediately converted into Ethereum cryptocurrency;

  • Laundering via DeFi platforms: Special services have determined that the hackers aimed to launder these assets through decentralized finance (DeFi) services and instant exchange platforms;

  • Blockchain analysis evidence: Previously, US-based TRM Labs and Singapore's Pangolin Intelligence analyzed blockchain transactions and reported that the attack signature belongs to North Korea.

How did the attack happen? The engineer's laptop and asset recovery

According to reports, the hackers gained access to the system through a technical employee's personal device:

  • Entry point: The criminals gained access to the personal laptop of one of the DevOps engineers at the Binance exchange. Through this, the service container was compromised, and unauthorized withdrawal transactions were initiated;

  • Payments to users: Following the attack, Binance immediately suspended deposits and withdrawals. Later, the exchange announced that the process of compensating affected customers and recovering assets had already begun.

DPRK and cybercrime: New records

Cyberattacks on cryptocurrency networks have become a significant source of income for North Korean hackers:

  • Over 2 billion in losses: According to a Chainalysis report, in 2025 alone, groups linked to the DPRK stole 2.02 billion dollars worth of crypto assets — a 51 percent increase compared to the previous year, marking the highest figure in history;

  • Pyongyang's denial: The North Korean Foreign Ministry, for its part, categorically denied all accusations regarding the cyberattacks, calling such statements another political slander by Washington and an attempt to turn cyberspace into a conflict zone.

BinanceFederal Bureau of InvestigationNorth KoreaEthereumTRM Labs
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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