“I’m going to see my mother”: Hilola Hamidova presents her new music video (video)

Singer Hilola Hamidova has presented her new music video for the song titled “I’m going to see my mother” to her fans. On her social media pages, the artist announced that the video is available to watch on the YouTube platform and invited fans to share their feedback.

The new creative work was warmly received by fans. Viewers are leaving comments about how beautifully the video was shot and how the song touches the heart.

Malika-xola, known on social media for her phrase “Asalim” (My honey), also played a role in the music video. Her participation did not go unnoticed by the audience. Many have highlighted that Malika-xola portrayed her character skillfully and are giving positive reviews of her performance.