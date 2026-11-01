A thousand-year-old puzzle: Who was Tutankhamun's grandmother?

A study published in the scientific journal JAMA in 2010 analyzed DNA samples from mummies belonging to the ancient Egyptian royal family. As a result of the research, the mummy found in tomb KV35 in Luxor, long referred to as the "Elder Lady," was identified as Queen Tiye.

Scientists compared the mummy's genetic data with samples taken from the mummies of Yuya and Thuya, the presumed parents of the woman identified as Tiye. The analyses made it possible to determine the kinship ties.

According to the study results, Tiye was the mother of Pharaoh Akhenaten and the grandmother of the famous ruler Tutankhamun. Thus, the identity of the mummy, which had remained unknown for thousands of years, and her place in the Egyptian royal dynasty were clarified based on scientific evidence.