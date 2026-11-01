South Korean woman who turned her divorce into a celebration is being discussed on social media (video)

A South Korean blogger celebrated her divorce like a holiday. 37-year-old single mother Cho Seung-yon views the end of her marriage not as a defeat in her life, but as the beginning of a new chapter.

A video circulating on social media shows the woman happily celebrating her official divorce with her friends and loved ones. Her unusual attitude has caught the attention of internet users.

Those who watched the video are expressing mixed opinions in the comments. While some support the woman's decision to turn a new page in her life, others have reacted to her celebrating the divorce as a festive event.