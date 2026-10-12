Crush occurs at Kairat Nurtas concert, organizer arrested

A crush occurred among spectators during a concert by famous singer Kairat Nurtas in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. As a result of the incident, eight people sought medical assistance, and the concert organizer was arrested. KAZINFORM reported this.

The incident took place on October 10 at the Kazhymukan Munaitpasov Central Stadium. According to preliminary data, the number of tickets sold for the concert significantly exceeded the venue's designated capacity. As a result, overcrowding at the stadium entrance posed a threat to spectator safety.

According to the Shymkent City Health Department, seven out of the eight people who sought medical help were sent home after examination. An 18-year-old girl sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors assessed her condition as serious, though some improvement has been observed.

A criminal case has been initiated into the potential violation of safety requirements regarding the incident. According to the Shymkent Police Department, the concert organizer, born in 1984, was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The police denied reports circulating on social media claiming that people died as a result of the incident. According to official data, there are no fatalities.

Meanwhile, Freedom Afisha, the company engaged in ticket sales, stated that the concert organizer was Show Service. The company expressed its readiness to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.