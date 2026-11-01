A common mistake many make in prayer: What should you say in prayer to avoid inviting misfortune?

When facing difficulties or trials in daily life, many of us habitually pray, "O Lord, grant me patience." However, as explained in the Hadith, there are subtle nuances to asking only for "patience" in prayer, and there is a risk that a person might inadvertently ask for trials to befall them.

Sources state that the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) heard a companion make such a prayer, corrected him, and taught him what is the most virtuous request for a servant.

An instructive event in the Hadith: What lies behind patience?

It is narrated that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) heard a man supplicating, "O Allah, I ask You for patience," and he remarked:

"You asked Allah for patience, which means you asked for a trial (calamity)! Ask Allah for well-being (afiyat)!"

What is the true meaning and wisdom behind this advice?

When is patience needed? Patience is a virtue required when a person faces severe pain, calamity, misfortune, or loss;

The risk of voluntarily inviting trials: By asking directly for patience, a person may be inadvertently inviting the very severe trials and misfortunes that would necessitate patience. A servant cannot know in advance what kind of trials their will can withstand.

What is "afiyat" and why should one ask for it specifically?

The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) commanded his Ummah not to seek trials, but to choose the path of salvation from them. Therefore, asking for afiyat (well-being) in prayers is considered the most beautiful practice:

The meaning of afiyat: Afiyat means that a person is safe from all evil, illness, disaster, and misfortune in their religion, worldly life, body, and heart, and lives in health and peace;

The highest request: In another Hadith, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) taught: "Ask Allah for well-being in this world and the Hereafter, for no blessing better than well-being has been given to any servant after faith."

Practical conclusion for those who pray

Instead of asking for "patience" in advance before facing difficulties, it is in accordance with the Sunnah for every believer to ask Allah Almighty for safety in both worlds, protection from calamities, and the granting of complete well-being.

If a misfortune has already befallen a person due to destiny, then in that situation, it is required to be patient and hope for reward.