Thousands of young people protest against government policy in Germany

Thousands of young people in Germany have taken to the streets in protest. While the majority of the actions held in 34 cities across the country were peaceful, unrest occurred in some areas.

The demonstrations, which took place on October 31, were organized by the "Gen Z regelt" ("Gen Z demands change") movement. According to Reuters, tens of thousands of people participated in the protests.

The protesters put forward demands such as improving the education system, increasing funding for schools, reducing the cost of living, and opposing mandatory military service. Furthermore, the youth are calling for greater attention to social justice and climate protection.

Most of the actions remained peaceful. However, in Frankfurt, some shops were looted and retail outlets were damaged. In Hamburg, barricades and trash cans were set on fire. In Cologne and several other cities, police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

According to organizers, nearly 5,000 people gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. In Stuttgart, police reported that there were over 3,000 participants during the demonstration.

The youth believe that the government is not paying enough attention to their future, education, and daily life problems. The organizers of "Gen Z regelt" have called for the protests to remain peaceful.