In Canada, a stranger punched a woman walking on the street (video)

·3·World
In Canada, a stranger punched a woman walking on the street (video)

In the city of Guelph, in Canada's Ontario province, a woman walking on the street was attacked by a stranger. She fell to the ground after being punched in the face.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 29 around 3:00 PM at the intersection of Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street.

While the victim was walking with her friend, a stranger coming from the opposite direction approached her and punched her in the face once. As a result of the blow, the woman fell to the ground. The attacker then fled the scene.

Police identified and arrested the suspect shortly after. She was revealed to be a 35-year-old woman living in Guelph. She has been charged with assault.

Law enforcement authorities stated that the victim and the suspect did not know each other beforehand. For now, no information has been provided regarding the motive for the attack.

GuelphOntarioCanadian police
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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