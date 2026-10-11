9 people shot dead in Pennsylvania, USA

·63·World
9 people shot dead in Pennsylvania, USA

A horrific armed attack took place in the city of Erie, Pennsylvania, USA. Citing local police, the CBS television channel reported that a total of nine people, including two young children, were killed as a result of the shooting.

The armed perpetrator of the bloody crime barricaded himself inside a building and died by suicide following negotiations with the police.

How did the tragedy happen? Gunshots on the street and victims

According to the preliminary chronology provided by local law enforcement, the incident occurred on October 9 at around 5:00 PM local time:

  • Street attack: According to witnesses, before entering the residential building, the attacker opened fire targeting people outside. Police officers who arrived at the scene found the bodies of two women on the street;

  • Victims inside the house: Upon inspecting the interior of the house, it was discovered that several other people, in particular, two underage children, had been shot dead;

  • Siege and negotiations: When the first patrol unit arrived, the criminal was still alive; he had entered the house and blocked the doors.

Why did the attacker refuse to surrender?

Police officers attempted to conduct emergency negotiations to persuade the suspect to drop his weapon and surrender:

  • Gunshots from inside: In response to the calls for surrender, new gunshots were heard from inside the house;

  • Death of the criminal: Special forces that entered the apartment witnessed that the perpetrator had shot and killed himself.

Currently, the Erie Police Department is continuing a large-scale investigation to determine the motives behind this horrific crime and the attacker's true intentions.

Erie (Pennsylvania)CBShorrific armed attackState of Pennsylvania
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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