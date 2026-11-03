Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has issued a sharp and firm statement that has drawn the attention of the international community regarding the country's sovereignty and the political independence of the European continent. The head of government openly emphasized that Spain's domestic and foreign policy will not be dictated by other major powers or foreign geopolitical centers.

Speaking at the prestigious World in Progress forum in Barcelona, Sánchez stressed that European nations must rely solely on their own independent decisions rather than submitting to external interests.

"Governance will only come from Madrid": Key points from Sánchez

In his speech, the Spanish Prime Minister directly mentioned several major political centers and announced the principled position of official Madrid:

A clear signal to foreign capitals: "Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington. Nor from Tel Aviv, Moscow, or Buenos Aires. Only from Madrid," the Prime Minister firmly emphasized;

Europe's strategic path: Sánchez stated that this principle is important not only for Spain but for the future of the entire continent: "This is the only path that all of Europe must choose and strictly follow";

Putting an end to external interference: The politician assessed the pressures exerted on the internal decisions of independent European states by external oligarchs, foreign circles, and geopolitical forces as unacceptable.

Madrid's geopolitical resolve: Why now?

These words from Pedro Sánchez are not coincidental and come against the backdrop of a series of important geopolitical events:

Independence and principled diplomacy: In recent months, Spain has been actively promoting its independent course in Middle East policy (recognizing Palestinian independence), balancing relations with the US, and engaging in disputes with Latin American leaders (specifically Argentine President Javier Milei);

European unity: The Prime Minister once again reminded of the need to prevent internal divisions in Europe, protect traditional democratic values, and resist the fragmentation of the continent under the influence of external forces.

This statement demonstrated Spain's firm intention to act on the global political stage as a fully sovereign power based on its own national interests.