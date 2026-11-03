A historic statement from the Spanish Prime Minister: "We are not governed by Moscow, Tel Aviv, or the White House"

·79·World
A historic statement from the Spanish Prime Minister: "We are not governed by Moscow, Tel Aviv, or the White House"

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has issued a sharp and firm statement that has drawn the attention of the international community regarding the country's sovereignty and the political independence of the European continent. The head of government openly emphasized that Spain's domestic and foreign policy will not be dictated by other major powers or foreign geopolitical centers.

Speaking at the prestigious World in Progress forum in Barcelona, Sánchez stressed that European nations must rely solely on their own independent decisions rather than submitting to external interests.

"Governance will only come from Madrid": Key points from Sánchez

In his speech, the Spanish Prime Minister directly mentioned several major political centers and announced the principled position of official Madrid:

  • A clear signal to foreign capitals: "Spain is governed from Spain, not from Washington. Nor from Tel Aviv, Moscow, or Buenos Aires. Only from Madrid," the Prime Minister firmly emphasized;

  • Europe's strategic path: Sánchez stated that this principle is important not only for Spain but for the future of the entire continent: "This is the only path that all of Europe must choose and strictly follow";

  • Putting an end to external interference: The politician assessed the pressures exerted on the internal decisions of independent European states by external oligarchs, foreign circles, and geopolitical forces as unacceptable.

Madrid's geopolitical resolve: Why now?

These words from Pedro Sánchez are not coincidental and come against the backdrop of a series of important geopolitical events:

  • Independence and principled diplomacy: In recent months, Spain has been actively promoting its independent course in Middle East policy (recognizing Palestinian independence), balancing relations with the US, and engaging in disputes with Latin American leaders (specifically Argentine President Javier Milei);

  • European unity: The Prime Minister once again reminded of the need to prevent internal divisions in Europe, protect traditional democratic values, and resist the fragmentation of the continent under the influence of external forces.

This statement demonstrated Spain's firm intention to act on the global political stage as a fully sovereign power based on its own national interests.

Pedro SánchezSpainWorld in ProgressGeopolitics
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Horrific train crash in Spain: Two high-speed trains collide (video)Horrific train crash in Spain: Two high-speed trains collide (video)29 October 11:08Three-day mourning declared in Spain following train crashThree-day mourning declared in Spain following train crash28 October 22:01Pedro Sánchez Responds Emphatically to Drawings by Children in GazaPedro Sánchez Responds Emphatically to Drawings by Children in Gaza28 July 14:45Tragedy Averted in Israel: Plot That Shook Security Services ExposedTragedy Averted in Israel: Plot That Shook Security Services Exposed5 October 00:20Pilot attacked on Dubai–Tel Aviv flightPilot attacked on Dubai–Tel Aviv flight3 October 17:10Emergency Concern in the Middle East: Was a Dubai-to-Israel Airliner Hijacked?Emergency Concern in the Middle East: Was a Dubai-to-Israel Airliner Hijacked?30 September 13:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once