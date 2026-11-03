Unexpected benefits of ordinary qurt: Why is it recommended to add it to toothpaste?

·22·Health
Unexpected benefits of ordinary qurt: Why is it recommended to add it to toothpaste?

Qurt, a traditional national snack beloved by our people, is not only a delicious and nutritious food but can also be a unique natural remedy for strengthening oral health. Although many know qurt simply as a snack, its composition has an unexpectedly positive effect in the fight against tooth and gum problems.

According to a useful life hack gaining popularity online, powdered qurt can be used as a natural whitening and strengthening additive in oral care.

Compatibility with toothpaste: How does the life hack work?

Using crushed qurt while brushing your teeth provides a number of hygienic and therapeutic properties:

  • Natural whitening: Powdered qurt helps clean surface yellowing and tea/coffee stains without damaging tooth enamel;

  • Stopping gum bleeding: When used regularly and correctly, it helps strengthen gums and prevents bleeding during brushing;

  • Eliminating bad breath: The beneficial natural components it contains cleanse the oral microflora, providing long-lasting freshness.

The power of lactic acid and calcium: A shield against periodontitis

These healing properties of qurt are based on its natural biological composition:

  • High calcium content: Since qurt is a dairy product, it is extremely rich in calcium. This mineral nourishes tooth enamel and serves to strengthen micro-cracks;

  • Natural lactic acid: Lactic acid slows down the development of harmful bacteria in the mouth, preventing tooth decay and a serious gum disease — periodontitis;

  • Acid-alkaline balance: It normalizes the pH balance in the oral cavity and digestive process, reducing the risk of tartar buildup on teeth.

This simple and inexpensive natural method is one of the convenient additional measures for those who want to take care of their teeth at home without chemical agents.

qurtoral hygienedental healthnatural care
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The Invisible Mistake at the Table: Why You Shouldn't Drink Green Tea Immediately After a MealThe Invisible Mistake at the Table: Why You Shouldn't Drink Green Tea Immediately After a MealYesterday 23:563 benefits of prunes that even surprised NASA researchers3 benefits of prunes that even surprised NASA researchersYesterday 23:50Life-extending drugs: A new medical revolution announced in RussiaLife-extending drugs: A new medical revolution announced in Russia2 November 23:47The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your bodyThe words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body1 November 22:14How does the habit of consuming honey in the morning change the body?How does the habit of consuming honey in the morning change the body?1 November 15:15Look in the mirror: What do 6 signs on your face tell you about vitamin deficiencies?Look in the mirror: What do 6 signs on your face tell you about vitamin deficiencies?1 November 15:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

6 signs that appear before a heart attack
6 signs that appear before a heart attack
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?
Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
The benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know about
The benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know about