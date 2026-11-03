Unexpected benefits of ordinary qurt: Why is it recommended to add it to toothpaste?

Qurt, a traditional national snack beloved by our people, is not only a delicious and nutritious food but can also be a unique natural remedy for strengthening oral health. Although many know qurt simply as a snack, its composition has an unexpectedly positive effect in the fight against tooth and gum problems.

According to a useful life hack gaining popularity online, powdered qurt can be used as a natural whitening and strengthening additive in oral care.

Compatibility with toothpaste: How does the life hack work?

Using crushed qurt while brushing your teeth provides a number of hygienic and therapeutic properties:

Natural whitening: Powdered qurt helps clean surface yellowing and tea/coffee stains without damaging tooth enamel;

Stopping gum bleeding: When used regularly and correctly, it helps strengthen gums and prevents bleeding during brushing;

Eliminating bad breath: The beneficial natural components it contains cleanse the oral microflora, providing long-lasting freshness.

The power of lactic acid and calcium: A shield against periodontitis

These healing properties of qurt are based on its natural biological composition:

High calcium content: Since qurt is a dairy product, it is extremely rich in calcium. This mineral nourishes tooth enamel and serves to strengthen micro-cracks;

Natural lactic acid: Lactic acid slows down the development of harmful bacteria in the mouth, preventing tooth decay and a serious gum disease — periodontitis;

Acid-alkaline balance: It normalizes the pH balance in the oral cavity and digestive process, reducing the risk of tartar buildup on teeth.

This simple and inexpensive natural method is one of the convenient additional measures for those who want to take care of their teeth at home without chemical agents.