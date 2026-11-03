Why did the US military launch an urgent airstrike on Iran's strategic Qeshm Island?

The US Air Force has conducted a precision airstrike on targets located on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, a strategic point that controls the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a high-ranking source in US official circles, reported that this operation was carried out strictly as a defensive and retaliatory measure.

Reason for the airstrike: Tense confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz

According to the information received, the chronology of events unfolded as follows:

Attack on a US aircraft: On Monday, November 2, a US military aircraft flying over the Strait of Hormuz was fired upon by surface-to-air missile systems from Iranian territory;

Immediate retaliatory response: The American fighter jet immediately targeted the firing positions and destroyed the Iranian anti-aircraft installations with a precision strike;

At least 5 powerful explosions: Residents of Qeshm Island and Iranian state media confirmed that at least five loud explosions were heard in succession across the island.

Why did the Pentagon not officially announce the operation?

At a time when the situation in the region is extremely delicate, Washington deemed it necessary not to disclose this operation to the general public: