First Muslim elected to the US Senate celebrates victory with the word "Alhamdulillah"

Democratic representative Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed has won the Senate election held in the US state of Michigan. By defeating his Republican opponent Mike Rogers, he became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate in history. This was reported by the Associated Press.

Speaking to his supporters in Detroit after the victory, El-Sayed recalled that throughout his campaign, he had always said "Insha'Allah" while waiting for the results.

"Perhaps you have noticed that whenever I spoke about election results until now, I always said 'Insha'Allah' or 'God willing.' But today, starting from this evening, we can replace 'Insha'Allah' with 'Alhamdulillah'," he said.

These words from the politician were met with applause by those gathered in the hall.

The 42-year-old El-Sayed previously served as a health official in the state of Michigan. He was born into a family of Egyptian immigrants.

His election to the Senate is being hailed as a historic event for American Muslims. El-Sayed is expected to take the oath of office and begin his duties as a senator in January 2027.