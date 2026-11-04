Kazakhstan seeks to resume oil exports via "Druzhba": Request sent to Moscow

Kazakhstan has announced that it is fully prepared to resume the transit of raw materials to Europe via the strategically important "Druzhba" (Friendship) oil pipeline. During a press conference held on November 4, Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov revealed that official Astana has submitted a formal proposal to the Russian Federation regarding this matter.

The minister emphasized that the technical infrastructure for restarting the oil transmission system is in place, and the next steps now depend on the decision of the Russian side.

Tet-a-tet negotiations and the expected response from Moscow

The Energy Minister noted that the request was delivered personally and that the process is being monitored at a diplomatic level:

Personal request: "I personally delivered the official request to the Russian side in a tet-a-tet format. Currently, the Kazakh side is awaiting an official response from our partners regarding the resumption of transit," said Yerlan Akkenzhenov;

Technical readiness: The minister specifically noted that Kazakhstan's infrastructure has all the technical capabilities to redirect the oil flow.

Why was the transit stopped? Numbers and history

The delivery of Kazakh oil to European markets, particularly Germany, via this route plays a significant role in regional energy security:

2025 results: Throughout the past year of 2025, Kazakhstan sent a total of 2.1 million tons of oil to Germany via the "Druzhba" pipeline system;

2026 plans: This year, the republic planned to increase this export volume to nearly 3 million tons ;

May restrictions: However, starting in May 2026, the Russian side suspended the transit of Kazakh raw materials through the "Druzhba" system.

If the Russian side provides a positive response, Kazakhstan could revive one of the most cost-effective and efficient logistics corridors for the stable export of its major hydrocarbon reserves to the West.