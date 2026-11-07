An absolute weapon against Congress: How does the US President use the veto power?

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An absolute weapon against Congress: How does the US President use the veto power?

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a sharp statement regarding future political relations between the White House and Congress. He emphasized that if Democrats in the US Congress do not support or attempt to obstruct the bills and initiatives put forward by the new administration, he will make extensive and active use of his presidential veto power.

This sharp signal indicates that a period of serious political confrontation and pressure is beginning between the executive and legislative branches of government in Washington.

Trump's position: A firm warning and unlimited pressure

The president-elect's statement encompasses several strategic goals:

  • Full utilization of presidential powers: Trump has openly stated that he will use all opportunities granted by the Constitution to break any resistance from the opposition (Democrats) in the path of implementing his campaign platform and strategic plans;

  • A direct ultimatum to Democrats: The statement serves as a serious signal to Democrats in the legislative body, indicating that attempts to place artificial obstacles in the way of the administration's key reforms and political decisions will not go unanswered.

Presidential veto: How powerful is the weapon?

In the US state system, the president's veto power is considered the most powerful tool of influence against the legislative branch:

  • Constitutional power: In accordance with the US Constitution, the head of state has the right to return any bill passed by Congress and stop it from entering into force;

  • The 2/3 majority problem: To override (defeat) a presidential veto, a minimum of a two-thirds (2/3) vote is required in both chambers of Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the current climate of power balance and political polarization, securing such a number of votes is a nearly impossible task.

Analysts in Washington believe that such an aggressive and open warning from Trump signals that in the near future, there will be an uncompromising struggle over federal legislation, budget discussions, and important political initiatives.

Donald TrumpUS CongressPresidential vetoWashington
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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