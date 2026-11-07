Fierce battle for bronze in the Super League: Navbahor overcomes Qizilqum away from home

In a tense clash held in Navoi as part of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Namangan's Navbahor club secured a minimal but highly valuable 1-0 victory over Qizilqum away from home.

The fate of the match was decided by a single precise attack and a cool-headed finish created late in the first half.

The decisive 39th minute: A goal from the Giyosov and Kholmatov duo

Throughout the match, both teams emphasized organized defense and cautious tactics:

The decisive moment in the first half: In the 39th minute of the game, the "Falcons" found a gap in the opponent's defensive line and launched a quick attack. Midfielder Diyor Kholmatov sent a precise ball delivered by Muhammadali Giyosov into the net, opening the scoring — 0-1;

Pressure from the Navoi side: In the second half, Qizilqum organized a series of attacks to restore balance, but the Namangan team's defensive line, led by national team member Utkir Yusupov, acted reliably and kept a clean sheet.

Situation in the tournament table: Navbahor reaches 55 points

This victory significantly improved the Namangan side's position in the race for medals as the end of the season approaches: