Fierce battle for bronze in the Super League: Navbahor overcomes Qizilqum away from home

·1·Sport
Fierce battle for bronze in the Super League: Navbahor overcomes Qizilqum away from home

In a tense clash held in Navoi as part of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Namangan's Navbahor club secured a minimal but highly valuable 1-0 victory over Qizilqum away from home.

The fate of the match was decided by a single precise attack and a cool-headed finish created late in the first half.

The decisive 39th minute: A goal from the Giyosov and Kholmatov duo

Throughout the match, both teams emphasized organized defense and cautious tactics:

  • The decisive moment in the first half: In the 39th minute of the game, the "Falcons" found a gap in the opponent's defensive line and launched a quick attack. Midfielder Diyor Kholmatov sent a precise ball delivered by Muhammadali Giyosov into the net, opening the scoring — 0-1;

  • Pressure from the Navoi side: In the second half, Qizilqum organized a series of attacks to restore balance, but the Namangan team's defensive line, led by national team member Utkir Yusupov, acted reliably and kept a clean sheet.

Situation in the tournament table: Navbahor reaches 55 points

This victory significantly improved the Namangan side's position in the race for medals as the end of the season approaches:

  • Solid place in the top three: Returning from the away trip with 3 important points, Navbahor brought its total points to 55 and further strengthened its 3rd place in the Super League table;

  • Qizilqum in the mid-table: The Navoi team, having lost points on its home turf, remained in 9th place in the tournament table with 35 points.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueNavbahorQizilqumDiyor Kholmatov
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“Qyzylqum” and “Lokomotiv” Share Points in Head-to-Head Match“Qyzylqum” and “Lokomotiv” Share Points in Head-to-Head Match25 October 20:31Temur Kapadze speaks on derby victory, transfers, and fixture congestionTemur Kapadze speaks on derby victory, transfers, and fixture congestion1 November 07:37Norchayev's lone goal secures crucial victory for Navbahor in Fergana Valley derbyNorchayev's lone goal secures crucial victory for Navbahor in Fergana Valley derby31 October 21:59“Navbahor” secures 3 points in Urgench, solidifying its place in the top three“Navbahor” secures 3 points in Urgench, solidifying its place in the top three26 October 21:13Hojimirzayev's brace, Navbahor draw: Matchday 13 concludesHojimirzayev's brace, Navbahor draw: Matchday 13 concludes23 July 22:304 goals and a spirited comeback: Qizilqum defeats Khorezm 3:1 in Urgench!4 goals and a spirited comeback: Qizilqum defeats Khorezm 3:1 in Urgench!22 September 06:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach