Arsenal strengthens lead with a hard-fought victory, while Newcastle drops points

·3·Sport
Arsenal strengthens lead with a hard-fought victory, while Newcastle drops points

In the 10th round of the English Premier League, league leaders Arsenal hosted Hull City at home and secured a crucial 1-0 victory.

Although the match was quite difficult and tense for the hosts, the individual brilliance of the London club's captain brought the team another three points.

Pressure at the Emirates and Martin Odegaard's decisive strike

As expected, the match in London took place under the absolute attacking pressure of the "Gunners":

  • Hull City's resilient defense: The visitors, sitting in 13th place in the league table, withstood the hosts' constant attacks for over 70 minutes, maintaining a flawless defense;

  • The 73rd-minute breakthrough: Finally, in the 73rd minute of the match, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard found a gap in the opponent's defense and scored with a precise strike — 1-0;

  • Sole leadership: Following this important victory, Arsenal increased their points tally to 27, further solidifying their 1st place in the championship table (Hull City remained in 13th place with 11 points).

Elsewhere in London: A tense draw between Fulham and Newcastle

In another clash within the round, Fulham and Newcastle settled for a draw:

  • Late exchange: The main events of the game occurred near the end of the match. In the 80th minute, Jacob Murphy put the visitors ahead, but three minutes later, in the 83rd minute, substitute Rodrigo Muniz equalized the score — 1-1;

  • Tournament standing: After this hard-fought draw, Newcastle sits in 11th place with 12 points, while Fulham has accumulated 10 points and is currently in 15th place in the table.

English Premier LeagueArsenalMartin OdegaardHull City
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Premier League Manager of the Month for August Announced — First Award for Hull City Boss!Premier League Manager of the Month for August Announced — First Award for Hull City Boss!12 September 06:16Why did the Liverpool head coach praise his team even after the defeat?Why did the Liverpool head coach praise his team even after the defeat?2 November 12:17Championship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool awayChampionship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool away1 November 23:32Liverpool vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLiverpool vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary1 November 20:18Super clash in the Premier League: What to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal?Super clash in the Premier League: What to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal?1 November 17:47Arsenal Open Premier League Campaign With Convincing Win Over CoventryArsenal Open Premier League Campaign With Convincing Win Over Coventry22 August 07:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach