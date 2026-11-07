Arsenal strengthens lead with a hard-fought victory, while Newcastle drops points

In the 10th round of the English Premier League, league leaders Arsenal hosted Hull City at home and secured a crucial 1-0 victory.

Although the match was quite difficult and tense for the hosts, the individual brilliance of the London club's captain brought the team another three points.

Pressure at the Emirates and Martin Odegaard's decisive strike

As expected, the match in London took place under the absolute attacking pressure of the "Gunners":

Hull City's resilient defense: The visitors, sitting in 13th place in the league table, withstood the hosts' constant attacks for over 70 minutes, maintaining a flawless defense;

The 73rd-minute breakthrough: Finally, in the 73rd minute of the match, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard found a gap in the opponent's defense and scored with a precise strike — 1-0;

Sole leadership: Following this important victory, Arsenal increased their points tally to 27, further solidifying their 1st place in the championship table (Hull City remained in 13th place with 11 points).

Elsewhere in London: A tense draw between Fulham and Newcastle

In another clash within the round, Fulham and Newcastle settled for a draw: