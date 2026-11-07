A unique record for the most people packed into a single apartment has been set in China!

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A unique record for the most people packed into a single apartment has been set in China!

In China, a real estate company conducted an unusual experiment, setting a unique record for the most people packed into a single apartment. During the experiment, 553 people were squeezed into a house with a total area of 120 square meters at the same time.

This unusual test was aimed at demonstrating how participants could fit into a confined space. To achieve this, hundreds of people gathered in one apartment, attempting to make the most efficient use of the available area.

As a result, 553 people were gathered in a 120-square-meter house. This figure created a scene that is difficult to imagine at first glance. Every meter of space was utilized to ensure all participants could fit in one place.

Footage of the experiment is likely to spark interest on social media. In particular, many are amazed at how so many people managed to fit into such a small space.

How many more people do you think could have fit into this 120-square-meter apartment? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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