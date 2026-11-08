Transparent meat at a Japanese restaurant causes a stir on the internet

A popular restaurant chain in Japan has become the subject of widespread discussion on social media due to an unusual situation. It concerns the extremely thinly sliced pork being served to customers. It is sliced so thinly that you can see through it. Internet users have jokingly dubbed these slices "invisible meat."

Shabu-yo is a well-known Japanese restaurant chain that offers hot pot dining and an all-you-can-eat service. Recently, images of the chain serving pork sliced to an unusually thin degree went viral online. These slices, dubbed "stealth pork" on social media, sparked humorous comments and heated debates.

One user on the X social network commented that the technology required for such thin slicing is impressive. However, they jokingly noted that if the restaurant is trying to cut costs to that extent, it shouldn't offer an all-you-can-eat service at all.

Another user commented under the initial photo of the meat: "Or is there such a thing as a transparent pig?" It is worth noting that the photo itself has been viewed over 3 million times on the X network.

The user who originally posted the photo also jokingly explained the unique advantages of "invisible meat." In their opinion, the thinner the meat slices, the more pieces customers can eat, and then boast to their friends about how much meat they consumed.

The discussions on social media became so widespread that a few days ago, Shabu-yo issued an official statement to its customers, apologizing for the situation.

"We have discovered that in some of our branches, meat was served in a way that does not meet our company's pre-established portion standards. We sincerely apologize to our customers for offering a product that did not meet the quality expectations they have for us," the restaurant's statement said.

In fact, the technique of slicing meat to such a degree is quite astonishing. Even professional prosciutto slicers might aspire to cut meat that thinly without losing its shape. However, this incident at the restaurant has also brought the issue of product quality and adherence to established standards for customers to the forefront.