Pakhtakor defeats Kokand-1912 on home turf

·58·Sport
Pakhtakor defeats Kokand-1912 on home turf

In the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Tashkent's Pakhtakor club hosted Kokand-1912, one of the league's underdogs, at their home stadium. In a match characterized by intense competition and an attacking spirit, the hosts secured a confident 3:1 victory.

The outcome of the match was effectively decided within the first ten minutes thanks to two lightning-fast goals from the Tashkent side, while a penalty kick at the end of the game cemented the "Lions'" total dominance.

A quick start and a final touch in the closing seconds

The sequence of goals in the match held at the Pakhtakor central stadium unfolded as follows:

  • 6th minute, a quick goal from Nasrullayev: Immediately after the match started, the hosts pressed forward, and Sherzod Nasrullayev opened the scoring — 1:0;

  • 9th minute, an accurate strike from Chinedu: Just three minutes later, foreign striker Stefan Chinedu took advantage of a gap in the defense to double the lead — 2:0;

  • 61st minute, a response from Tabatadze: Toma Tabatadze, who came off the bench in the second half, scored the only goal for the Kokand team, temporarily bringing intrigue back to the match — 2:1;

  • 90th minute, Hamdamov's composure: As the regulation time was coming to an end, Dostonbek Hamdamov flawlessly converted an 11-meter penalty kick, putting an end to Pakhtakor's important victory — 3:1.

Match report and lineups

  • Super League. 27th round

    Pakhtakor — Kokand-1912 3:1

    Goals: Nasrullayev (6), Chinedu (9), Hamdamov (90, pen.) — Tabatadze (61).

    Yellow card: Khasanov (31, Kokand-1912).

  • Pakhtakor: Quvvatov (Nazarov, 46), Tahseyen, Ibragimov (Bozorov, 69), Mozgovoy, Hamdamov, Karimov, Buriyev, Nasrullayev, Flamarion, Abdumajidov, Chinedu (Tulaganov, 69).

  • Kokand-1912: Davronov, Yokubov, Salimov, Sidiqov, Gvazva, Nimeli (Yolchiyev, 77), Hakimov (Ghulomov, 77), Akramov, Malikjonov (Khusanov, 87), Uktamov (Sohibjonov, 60), Khasanov (Tabatadze, 46).

Situation in the championship race

This victory was of great importance for the Tashkent side in their march toward the gold medals:

  • Pakhtakor — 59 points: The capital team, currently in 2nd place in the league table, has accumulated 59 points, narrowing the gap with the leader Neftchi (61 points) to just 2 points;

  • Kokand-1912 in the danger zone: Having lost important points, the team from the Fergana Valley remains in the lower part of the table — 15th place — with 24 points.

Uzbekistan Super LeaguePakhtakorKokand-1912
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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