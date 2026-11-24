An image of a bear created with artificial intelligence has caused panic among residents in Russia. Even police and wildlife experts were forced to search for a bear that did not exist. As a result, the woman who circulated the fake image was fined.

The incident took place in the village of Magdagachi in Russia's Amur Region. It is reported that a 21-year-old local woman used ChatGPT to create an image of a large brown bear walking through the village streets. She initially sent the photo to an acquaintance as a joke.

However, the joke took an unexpected turn. The image spread rapidly through messaging apps, causing alarm among local residents. People began calling the police to report that a bear had appeared in a residential area.

As the situation became serious, the district head involved specialists who track and search for wild animals. They began searching for the non-existent bear.

Later, the woman admitted that she had created the image using artificial intelligence and contacted the police. The court found her guilty of spreading false information and imposed a fine of 15,000 rubles.

Interestingly, this is not the only such case in Russia. In September, a woman in the Zabaykalsky Krai also circulated a fake AI-generated image showing a bear walking on a village street. This image also caused concern among the population. As a result, the woman was fined 30,000 rubles.

These incidents occurred at a time when the threat posed by real bears in Russia has intensified. According to Reuters, at least 26 people have died in bear attacks in the country since the spring of 2026.

Thus, what began as a simple joke using an AI-generated image ended up wasting the time of police and special services, and resulted in administrative fines for those who created them.