A 79-year-old woman searching for her brother, who disappeared without a trace 30 years ago in Great Britain, has made a final appeal to the public. The whereabouts of Michael Huerdin, who went missing in 1996 at the age of 32, remain unknown. His sister, Madeleine Judd, is worried that time is running out and the chances of clarifying her brother's fate are becoming increasingly slim. This was reported by Need To Know.

Loved ones called him Mick or Huey. It is known that Michael left his home in the Ruskington area of Lincolnshire on November 21, 1996, and went missing. It is assumed that he asked a stranger for a ride on the road and got into their car. He has not been seen since.

Three years later, in 1999, the police launched a murder investigation into the case. However, despite extensive searches, Michael's body has never been found.

His 79-year-old sister, Madeleine Judd, is now trying to use her last opportunities to uncover the truth.

"I don't know how much time I have left. This is my last chance to appeal for my brother. We want to bring closure to this, hold his funeral, and be free from the pain that has lasted for years," she said.

Madeleine says her brother did not drive and did not own a private car. That day, someone offered him a ride.

"He didn't drive, he didn't have a car. Someone picked him up in their car. No one has seen him since, and no one knows what happened," the woman says.

The most difficult news for the family came in 1999 when the police announced that Michael might have been murdered. His mother, in particular, suffered greatly from this news. She passed away in 2019 without ever learning her son's fate or having the chance to hold his funeral.

"His mother was devastated by this news. She died seven years ago without the possibility of holding a funeral for her son," said Madeleine.

Police have continued the search for years

Although investigators lacked CCTV footage and DNA evidence, they conducted searches in forests and bodies of water several times. In 2016, a field in the nearby East Heckington area was also excavated in an attempt to find Michael's remains.

However, despite all the efforts, the family members still do not know what actually happened to him.

"I believe there is someone somewhere who knows what happened. They know what happened that night and where my brother's body is. As a family, we need to know where his body is. Only then can we hold a funeral and put an end to 30 years of suffering," said Madeleine.

The woman also said that it is difficult to bear the thoughts that her brother might have been murdered or that his body is still lying somewhere undiscovered.

Michael left behind a daughter he loved very much. His sister emphasized that he would never have left his family of his own free will. He could not have abandoned his mother, whom he checked on every day.

Police urged witnesses not to remain silent

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McWatt of the East Midlands Major Crime Unit urged everyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

"If you have convinced yourself for years that it is too late to talk about this, you are wrong. If you think the information you have is insignificant, that thought is incorrect. If you have been waiting for the right moment to tell the truth, now is that time.

The passage of 30 years should not put an end to our search for the truth. On the contrary, it should encourage someone to finally break their silence and find the courage to tell the truth," the investigator said.

Thus, Michael Huerdin's family continues to live in the hope of finding answers to questions that have remained unanswered for 30 years and clarifying his fate.