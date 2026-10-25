Woman earns over $1 million from books written with artificial intelligence

South African writer Coral Hart created over 370 books in 20 months using artificial intelligence tools. According to her, since the beginning of 2026, her revenue from book sales has exceeded $1 million. AFP reported this.

The writer uses AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok. However, she doesn't simply have chatbots write the books: she first develops the plot idea, characters, style, and chapter outlines herself. After that, artificial intelligence helps prepare and edit the text.

The initial text is processed in several stages. Finally, a human editor or proofreader checks the text and makes necessary corrections.

Coral Hart's real name has not been disclosed. She worked in the publishing industry for 14 years and wrote several dozen works even before starting to use artificial intelligence.

According to the author's own calculations, a total of more than one million copies of her books in electronic, print, and audio formats have been sold. The majority of her works are in the romance genre and targeted at a specific readership.

Her activities are also intensifying debates about the role of artificial intelligence in literature. While some criticize the quality and copyright issues of works created in this way, Hart points to the sales of her books as the main criterion.