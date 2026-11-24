In the 5th round of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City will host Italy's Napoli at home. Uzbek defender Abdukodir Husanov is expected to be in the starting lineup for the match.

The match at the Etihad Stadium will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of November 25. According to current forecasts, Husanov may take a spot in City's defensive line. However, the official team lineups will be announced closer to the start of the match.

Another important opportunity for Husanov

Abdukodir Husanov's potential inclusion in the starting XI is further increasing interest in the match among Uzbek football fans. The defender's presence on the pitch could play a crucial role in City's defensive movements and in stopping opponent attacks.

One of the predicted lineups suggests that Husanov will play on the right flank rather than in central defense. At the same time, other forecasts differ regarding his positioning and teammates.

Manchester City – Napoli: predicted lineups

UEFA Champions League. 5th round

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, Dias, Husanov, O'Reilly, Fernandes, Anderson, Foden, Cherki, Ndiaye, Haaland.

Napoli: Vanja Milinković-Savić, Beukema, Rrahmani, Olivera, Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay, Vergara, De Bruyne, Højlund.

It is worth noting that some sources also list Jeremy Doku, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol in Manchester City's starting lineup. For Napoli, there are also various predictions regarding the defensive line and the goalkeeper. Therefore, the lists above are considered probable, not official, lineups.

City needs a win, Napoli needs crucial points

The situation in the tournament table before the match also increases the importance of the game for both teams. After four rounds, Manchester City is in seventh place with 9 points. Napoli is in 27th place with 3 points.

For this reason, the Mancunians will try to win at home and strengthen their position in the top eight. For the Italians, dropping points could make the fight for a playoff spot even more difficult.

Notably, Napoli's squad includes Kevin De Bruyne, who once defended the honor of Manchester City. His appearance against his former team will be one of the particularly interesting aspects of the match.

Match information: