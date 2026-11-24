A declaration of intent to establish the World Association of Independent Human Rights Defenders (VNOP) was signed at the International Ombudsman Forum held in Moscow. The document was supported by 74 human rights defenders. The new structure aims to provide cross-border legal assistance in cases of human rights violations in various countries and to develop mechanisms for joint responses to crises.

Uzbekistan also participated in the forum, which was organized as part of the regular meeting of the Eurasian Ombudsman Alliance. The country was represented by the Deputy Ombudsman of the Oliy Majlis for Human Rights. In their speech, they focused on the issues of protecting children and youth in the internet space and creating a safe digital environment for them.

What does the declaration signed by 74 human rights defenders entail?

The declaration expresses the intent to establish the World Association of Independent Human Rights Defenders. The document defines humanitarianism, independence, impartiality, and international solidarity as the core principles of the new structure.

The main goal of the initiative is to strengthen cooperation between institutions of different countries in the field of human rights protection. In particular, it aims to establish mutual assistance mechanisms in situations where one state's capabilities are insufficient or where human rights issues concern the territories of several countries.

It is worth noting that the signed document does not mean the organization has fully started its operations yet, but rather signifies support for the intent and initiative to create it.

Cross-border legal assistance and joint response to crises

The need to establish a new association is explained by complex problems in the modern world. Armed conflicts, man-made and natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and mass migration require new mechanisms for international cooperation in the field of human rights protection.

Within the framework of the initiative, it is planned to develop several important areas:

Cross-border legal assistance: strengthening cooperation to provide legal support to individuals whose rights have been violated in various countries.

Joint response to crises: developing coordinated actions and common approaches among ombudsmen in the event of mass human rights violations.

Exchange of experience: studying effective methods and practices in human rights protection.

International solidarity: continuing dialogue in the field of human rights protection even in conditions of political and interstate disagreements.

Membership in the organization is planned to be open. Human rights defenders who support its values can join the association.

"Moscow Principles" — key criteria for cooperation

The activities of the future association are intended to be based on the principles of international human rights protection cooperation, known as the "Moscow Principles." This document contains 23 rules.

It pays special attention to issues such as protecting human dignity, the universality of rights and freedoms, respect for national diversity, the rule of law, and impartiality.

One of the main tasks of the principles is to strengthen the independence of national human rights protection institutions and to maintain their mutual cooperation even in cases where disagreements arise between states.

Representatives from 70 countries gathered in Moscow

The International Ombudsman Forum took place in Moscow from November 16–18, 2026. More than 450 representatives from about 70 countries participated in the event.

Among them were representatives of national human rights protection institutions, international experts, and young human rights defenders. The forum program also included discussions dedicated to sharing best practices in human rights protection, protecting youth from harmful information on the internet, and developing international cooperation.

Within the framework of the Uzbek delegation's participation, experience in protecting children and youth in the digital environment was presented. At the same time, the forum discussed issues of strengthening cooperation between states and human rights protection institutions in cases of human rights violations.