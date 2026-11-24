Turkish arm wrestler Beytullah Majit refused to shake hands with his Israeli opponent before their match at the 2026 World Championship held in New Delhi, India. Following this, he defeated his opponent in just one second. This was reported by DHA.

In the right-hand match of the under-18 men's 60 kg weight category, the Turkish athlete faced off against Daniil Serbinenko. Before the match began, the Israeli athlete extended his hand, but Majit did not shake it. The moment was captured on video.

Afterward, the athletes moved to the competition table. Majit defeated his opponent in just one second, securing one of the shortest matches in the tournament.

The Turkish athlete lost to Russian Abdullah Baykulov in the semifinals. As a result, he won the bronze medal in the 60 kg right-hand category.

Majit finished the championship with another medal. He took second place in the left-hand category, winning a silver medal.

As a reminder, the 2026 World Armwrestling Championship was held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, from October 29 to November 6.