In Geneva, Switzerland, a historic chess world championship match has begun between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the reigning world champion, India's Dommaraju Gukesh. The total prize fund for the 14-game match is $2.5 million. Interestingly, Sindarov currently holds a clear advantage in their head-to-head encounters in classical chess. This match holds special significance for Uzbek chess. Javohir Sindarov is the first chess player in the country's history to compete for the absolute world championship title in classical chess. He will attempt to dethrone the current champion, Gukesh, and write a new chapter in the history of Uzbek chess. $2.5 million prize fund: how much does the winner receive? The total prize fund for the world championship match is set at $2.5 million. The match consists of 14 classical games, and the first player to reach 7.5 points becomes the world champion. If the score is tied at 7-7 after 14 games, the winner will be determined by a tie-break. In such a case, the champion will receive $1.3 million, while the runner-up will receive $1.2 million in prize money.

However, the distribution of prize money does not depend solely on the tie-break result. According to the rules, $200,000 is allocated to a player for each victory in the classical games, while the remaining amount is split equally between the two participants. In some cases where the final result is very close, the $1.3 million and $1.2 million distribution is applied. Sindarov holds an advantage over Gukesh One of the aspects worth noting before the match is the statistics of the two grandmasters' head-to-head encounters. They have faced each other three times in classical chess so far. Javohir Sindarov has won two of these games, and one match ended in a draw. To date, Gukesh has not been able to defeat the Uzbek chess player in a classical game. Thus, the head-to-head score is 2.5:0.5 in favor of Sindarov. However, two of these results were recorded in 2018 and 2022, when the players were still young. Their most recent classical encounter in 2026 ended in a draw. A major test against the world champion Dommaraju Gukesh became world champion in 2024 after defeating China's Ding Liren. Now, the Indian chess player is defending his title for the first time.