Near the village of Point Lay in the U.S. state of Alaska, hundreds of thousands of walruses come ashore to rest every year. It has been reported that more than 200,000 Pacific walruses have gathered in the area this year as well. This was announced by The Conservation Fund.

Experts explain that one of the main reasons for such large gatherings is the reduction of sea ice in the Arctic. Usually, walruses rest on ice floes and dive into the sea to feed. However, as the ice recedes and moves away from the shallow waters where they feed, they are forced to come ashore to rest.

This phenomenon has been observed on the islands near Point Lay since 2007. Currently, this area has become one of the largest gathering places for Pacific walruses in North America. Mostly female walruses and their calves come here.

What are the risks to the walruses?

Such large gatherings also pose a danger to the animals. Walruses are very sensitive, and the noise of airplanes, ships, or the approach of humans can cause them to panic. When frightened animals rush toward the water together, there is a risk that young walruses, in particular, may get trapped among the adults and be trampled.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has also issued special recommendations to avoid disturbing the walruses, not to approach them, and to avoid making noise.

Nearly 19,000 hectares of land placed under protection

On November 18, 2026, The Conservation Fund announced that an agreement had been reached to permanently protect 47,473 acres, or nearly 19,200 hectares, of the walrus gathering area near Point Lay and the surrounding lands.

This measure is aimed at preventing the fragmentation of the area due to industrial activity and other projects, and at preserving vital habitats for walruses and other wildlife.

Scientists note that land cannot fully replace ice for walruses. Therefore, the reduction of sea ice in the Arctic continues to affect the lifestyle and feeding habits of these animals.