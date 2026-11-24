A mass running event was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with more than 310,000 participants. On that day, one of the city's busiest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, was closed to vehicle traffic and turned into a massive running track. This was reported by the official UAE news agency.

The Dubai Run 2026 event, held on November 22, was attended by people of various ages and fitness levels. Participants had the opportunity to choose between two routes of 5 and 10 kilometers.

The short 5-kilometer route was designed for families and beginners, passing through the Downtown Dubai area and finishing near the Dubai Mall. The 10-kilometer route was organized for experienced runners and passed by landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Water Canal.

The event turned into not just a mass run, but also a major entertainment spectacle. In the sky, aircraft from the UAE Air Force's Fursan Al Emarat aerobatic team performed displays. Additionally, motorized paragliders, robots, giant LED puppets, musical groups, and circus performers brought high spirits to the participants.

Dubai Run 2026 was organized as part of the 10th season of the Dubai Fitness Challenge project. The event is considered one of the city's largest mass sports projects promoting a healthy lifestyle.

According to the organizers, this event, which brought together more than 310,000 participants, once again solidified its status as the world's largest free mass running event.