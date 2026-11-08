Wie viel kosten Google Pixel Smartphones auf dem Malika Markt
Die Preise für Google Pixel Smartphones auf dem Malika Markt in Taschkent wurden zum Stand vom 8. November 2026 bekannt gegeben. Die Liste umfasst Modelle vom Pixel 8A und Pixel 8 bis hin zur neuen Pixel 11 Serie. Je nach Speicherkapazität und Modell werden die Geräte zwischen 525 $ und 1575 $ angeboten.
Google Pixel Smartphone Preise:
• Pixel 8A, 8/256 GB — 525 $
• Pixel 8, 8/256 GB — 575 $
• Pixel 9A, 8/128 GB — 575 $
• Pixel 9A, 8/256 GB — 625 $
• Pixel 9, 12/128 GB — 725 $
• Pixel 10A, 8/128 GB — 725 $
• Pixel 10A, 8/256 GB — 775 $
• Pixel 10, 12/128 GB — 825 $
• Pixel 10, 12/256 GB — 875 $
• Pixel 10 Pro, 12/128 GB — 925 $
• Pixel 10 Pro XL, 16/256 GB — 1080 $
• Pixel 11, 12/256 GB — 980 $
• Pixel 11 Pro, 16/256 GB — 1330 $
• Pixel 11 Pro, 16/512 GB — 1440 $
• Pixel 11 Pro XL, 16/256 GB — 1490 $
• Pixel 11 Pro Fold, 16/256 GB — 1575 $
Die genannten Preise basieren auf den Angeboten auf dem Malika Markt in Taschkent zum Stand vom 8. November 2026.
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