Hyundai Tucson Gets New Versions: Hybrid and Front-Wheel Drive Modifications

Hyundai has expanded its Tucson hybrid crossover lineup in the American market. Customers are now offered two novelties: the stylish Night AWD version with black accents and more affordable front-wheel-drive hybrid variants. The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Night AWD has become the star of this update, as reported by Ixbt.com .

The new trim is based on the high-end Limited version and stands out with its aggressive exterior. The crossover features a darkened radiator grille, black mirror caps, window moldings, emblems, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A black headliner in the interior complements this style.

In terms of equipment, the Night version is almost identical to the Tucson Hybrid Limited. It includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a multimedia system of the same size, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, an acoustic windshield, heated and ventilated leather seats, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The price for the Tucson Hybrid Night AWD starts at $44,175 including destination charges, which is approximately $500 more than the Limited version. At the same time, Hyundai has made the hybrid Tucson more accessible. The lineup now includes front-wheel-drive SE Hybrid and SEL Hybrid versions, which are cheaper than the all-wheel-drive modifications.

The entry-level front-wheel-drive Tucson Hybrid SE is priced at $32,550, which is $1,500 cheaper than the all-wheel-drive version. The price for the Tucson Hybrid SEL FWD starts at $34,000, which also represents a $1,500 saving compared to its all-wheel-drive counterpart.