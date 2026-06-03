Toyota Highlander Alternative GAC S9 Goes on Sale in Russia from 6.8 Million Rubles

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Toyota Highlander Alternative GAC S9 Goes on Sale in Russia from 6.8 Million Rubles

The price of the GAC S9 full-size hybrid crossover has been announced for the Russian market. The new model is priced at 6.8 million rubles (approximately $70,000) in a single SX Premium trim. While the exact start date for sales has not yet been revealed, the vehicle is attracting attention with its rich equipment and technical capabilities. Ixbt.com reports .

The SX Premium version features adaptive suspension, 21-inch wheels, 360-degree cameras, and modern driver assistance systems. The interior includes a head-up display, tri-zone climate control, as well as heating, ventilation, and massage functions for the first and second-row seats. The steering wheel, windshield, and washer nozzles are heated, and the seats are upholstered in high-quality Nappa leather.

The GAC S9 belongs to the large crossover segment with a length of 5060 mm. The vehicle is built on a series hybrid architecture and equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The total system output is 340 hp, enabling a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 7.2 seconds. The powertrain consists of a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine and a 44.5 kWh battery from CATL.

One of the hybrid system's key advantages is its efficiency: it offers an electric-only range of 208 km (NEDC cycle) and a total range of 1019 km. The CATL battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in just 15 minutes at fast-charging stations. For an additional fee, customers can choose between two exterior options: a blacked-out design or a two-tone body.

GAC S9CrossoverHybridCarRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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