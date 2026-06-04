Ford to Launch Five Rally-Inspired Models in Europe by 2029

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Ford to Launch Five Rally-Inspired Models in Europe by 2029

Ford has announced a major offensive, launching five new car models in the UK and European markets by 2029. These new models are developed leveraging the brand's rich rally heritage and aim to win back buyers in the region. The new lineup covers B and C segments, including a Bronco-style SUV, a compact electric hatchback, and crossovers built on a Renault platform. Autocar.co.uk reports .

The company also confirmed it is expanding its commercial vehicle range, introducing the new Transit City van alongside the high-performance Ranger Super Duty pickup. Although Ford led sales rankings for decades with models like the Fiesta and Focus, its market share had declined slightly in recent years. This was due to halting production of these models and retooling plants for the Explorer and Capri electric crossovers based on the Volkswagen Group platform.

Jim Baumbick, head of Ford Europe, expressed confidence in the brand's future in the region, stating, "We are not just here to compete; we are here to win." The new strategy, named "Ready Set Ford," focuses on the brand's strengths in creating off-road and high-performance vehicles. The design and handling characteristics of the cars are shaped in the spirit of rally racing.

A compact SUV, produced at the Valencia plant starting in 2028, holds particular significance in the new model lineup. This vehicle will be part of the global Bronco family and is expected to be built on the same K2 platform as the Ford Kuga. According to Ford CEO Jim Farley, the company aims to transform the Bronco name from a single model into a globally renowned brand.

FordBroncoCrossoverElectric VehicleAutomotive
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Sardor Ergashev
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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