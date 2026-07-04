London club Arsenal and Turkish side Beşiktaş have reached a final agreement on the transfer of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard. The 31-year-old, who has become an important piece of Mikel Arteta's squad, is close to continuing his career in Turkey. This transfer is seen as the next step for the London club towards rejuvenating the squad and ensuring financial stability. Goal.com report s.

According to The Athletic, the Turkish giant has made significant progress in negotiations with Arsenal and agreed to pay €20 million for the player. Under the terms of the agreement, Beşiktaş will pay €18 million up front, while the remaining €2 million will be paid as performance-based bonuses. The parties are currently discussing the final details of the player's personal contract and annual salary (approximately €9 million).

Contract duration and transfer reasons

Trossard's current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2027. Although the player signed a new improved deal last year, the club's management considers selling the forward, now over 30, as the most sensible option at this time. Cashing in on him for €20 million with one year left on his contract was deemed beneficial for the club's financial position.

The official announcement of the transfer is expected to be made after Belgium's participation in the World Cup concludes. Trossard is currently one of the key figures in the national team under Rudi Garcia and is preparing for the quarter-final match against the USA. The player has put in excellent performances during the tournament, standing out with his effective displays in matches against New Zealand and Senegal.

Trossard's legacy in London

Leandro Trossard was signed from Brighton in January 2023 for £27 million. Over time, he served as a versatile weapon in Mikel Arteta's system. According to Goal.com, he made 174 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 36 goals and providing 34 assists. His contribution on the left wing and in the centre-forward role was invaluable to the team.

The brightest season of his career came in 2023-24. The Belgian winger managed to score 16 goals across the Premier League and Champions League. His hat-trick against Liverpool will undoubtedly remain in fans' memories for a long time.

For Beşiktaş, this transfer is not only about strengthening the squad but also a statement of their ambitions on the European stage. Trossard's experience and creative play are expected to greatly help the team in their fight for the Turkish Super Lig title. All official procedures of the transfer are planned to be completed in the coming days.