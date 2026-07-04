Bureau: Explanatory work carried out in Qibray yields results

·25·Society
Bureau: Explanatory work carried out in Qibray yields results

Protecting the rights and interests of citizens, especially ensuring the material support of minor children, is one of the priority areas of the Bureau's activities.

In particular, as a result of explanatory work carried out with debtor U.A. regarding the enforcement document for collecting alimony in the amount of 1/4 in favor of the creditor A.A., based on the court order of the Chirchiq Inter-District Civil Court, which was in the proceedings of the Qibray District Department of the Bureau for Mandatory Enforcement, a total of 397 million soums in alimony payments was paid to the creditor A.A.

In another similar case, through the efforts of employees of the Bureau's Qibray District Department, 138 million soums in alimony was collected in advance in favor of the creditor L.T., based on the enforcement sheet for collecting alimony in the amount of 1/2 from debtor A.T.

As a result of these enforcement actions, the legal rights and interests of minor children were protected, and the enforcement of the court document was ensured in practice.

ChirchiqQibray
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