Ange Postecoglou Heads to Saudi Arabia: He Will Work with Cristiano Ronaldo

·9·Sport
Ange Postecoglou Heads to Saudi Arabia: He Will Work with Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club has officially announced the name of its new head coach. The Australian specialist Ange Postecoglou, known for his work at clubs like Tottenham and Celtic, will take charge of the Riyadh-based team. This appointment has attracted the attention of the global football community, as the experienced coach will now work alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Goal.com reports .

Al-Nassr's management settled on Postecoglou as their candidate with the aim of taking the team to a new level and maintaining regional hegemony. The club confirmed via its official social media pages that a two-year contract has been signed with the specialist. The Australian coach replaces Jorge Jesus, who departed the team.

A New Opportunity After an Unsuccessful Short Stint

For Ange Postecoglou, this job in Saudi Arabia is an excellent opportunity to restore his reputation. His last post was at England's Nottingham Forest. However, his tenure at the City Ground lasted a mere 39 days. During that period, the team failed to win a single match in eight games, resulting in the coach being sacked.

Postecoglou describes that period as "brutal." According to him, he learned of his dismissal before even making it to the post-match press conference. The contract with Al-Nassr gives him the chance to stand alongside one of the world's greatest footballers and return to the path of victory.

Winning Experience and Achievements

Although the failure at Nottingham Forest cast a shadow over his résumé, Al-Nassr's management highly valued his previous accomplishments. Postecoglou, at the helm of Tottenham, ended the London club's long trophy drought. He led the team to victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final, lifting the cup.

His stint at Scotland's Celtic was also successful. With the Glasgow club, he claimed five trophies, including a domestic "treble" (three trophies in one season). Now the specialist will put his attacking football philosophy to the test in the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Arabian clubs have aimed in recent years to transform their league into one of the strongest in the world by attracting not only star footballers but also top coaches to their championship. The tandem of Postecoglou and Cristiano Ronaldo brings great hope to Al-Nassr fans for the upcoming season.

Al-NassrAnge PostecoglouCristiano RonaldoFootballTransfer
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