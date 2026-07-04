China's Starlink Alternative: New Satellites from the Qianfan Constellation Launched into Orbit

·6·Technology
China's Starlink Alternative: New Satellites from the Qianfan Constellation Launched into Orbit

China continues to strengthen its position in the global satellite internet market. The country's Taiyuan spaceport saw the successful launch of the latest Long March 6A carrier rocket, which placed 13 new satellites belonging to the Qianfan constellation into orbit. This project is seen as the main competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink system. Ixbt.com reports .

This mission marked the historic 655th flight for rockets in the Long March (Changzheng) family. According to ixbt.com, all devices were precisely placed into their designated orbits. The Qianfan project is being developed by Shanghai Yuanxin Satellite Technology and aims to create a low-orbit broadband internet network.

The network being built under this project will support not only high-speed internet but also low latency and future 6G communication standards. This ensures China's technological independence and increases its potential to provide digital services on a global scale.

Step by Step Toward Global Coverage

The expansion of the Qianfan system consists of several key phases, with the initial phase currently being implemented:

  • The first phase provides regional coverage using 648 satellites.
  • The second phase will increase the number of devices to 1,296, forming a global network.
  • According to final plans, the number of devices in space will exceed 15,000, providing various satellite services.
The Long March 6A rocket used in the mission is part of China's new generation of medium-lift launch vehicles. It uses a combination of a liquid-fueled first stage and solid-fuel boosters. This rocket has the capacity to deliver up to 6.5 tons of payload into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

It is worth noting that the previous batch of the Qianfan constellation was launched on June 5 of this year, when 12 devices were sent into orbit. Following the new launch, the total number of satellites in the group exceeded 190. This pace demonstrates how serious China's ambitions are in space exploration and satellite communications.

The development of such projects is also of great importance for Uzbekistan. The proliferation of systems like Starlink and increased competition could expand access to affordable and high-quality internet services in remote areas in the future. The entry of Chinese technologies into the global market increases consumer choice.

ChinaSpaceQianfanTechnologySatellite
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Europe's OpenAI Rival: How Mistral AI Became a Symbol of Technological IndependenceEurope's OpenAI Rival: How Mistral AI Became a Symbol of Technological IndependenceToday, 21:00AMD Threadripper Heat Powers a 19th-Century Stirling EngineAMD Threadripper Heat Powers a 19th-Century Stirling EngineToday, 20:22Xiaomi Discontinues Civi Smartphone SeriesXiaomi Discontinues Civi Smartphone SeriesToday, 19:56World's First Neurodynamic Chip Created in China: Up to 478 Times Faster Than GPU in Certain TasksWorld's First Neurodynamic Chip Created in China: Up to 478 Times Faster Than GPU in Certain TasksToday, 19:29Vivo X300e: New Flagship with 7000 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Vivo X300e: New Flagship with 7000 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Today, 18:50World's first 3D-printed nuclear reactor module unveiled in the USAWorld's first 3D-printed nuclear reactor module unveiled in the USAToday, 18:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update