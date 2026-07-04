Manchester United Return to Aurelien Tchouameni Option to Strengthen Midfield

·50·Sport
Manchester United Return to Aurelien Tchouameni Option to Strengthen Midfield

England's Manchester United club continues active work to fundamentally renew the squad, particularly to strengthen the midfield line, during the summer transfer window. The team's management and coaching staff have identified Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth talent Alex Scott as their main targets. This was reported by Goal.com report s.

According to information distributed by Sky Sports, Manchester United were forced to reconsider their transfer strategy after Mateus Fernandes moved to Tottenham for £85 million. Currently, club officials are searching for suitable candidates for several positions, but central midfield remains the top priority.

Negotiations with Real Madrid Expected to Be Complicated

Aurelien Tchouameni's transfer will not be easy for Manchester United. Although Real Madrid plan to overhaul their midfield, they are not willing to let the French player go easily. It is worth noting that the Madrid club officially confirmed they will not sign Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez. Additionally, while the Spanish giants are interested in Manchester City captain Rodri, the Citizens have firmly decided to keep their leader at the club through a new contract.

If Aurelien Tchouameni's transfer does not materialise, Manchester United will focus all their attention on Alex Scott. Although Bournemouth's young star was not included in Thomas Tuchel's England national team squad for the 2026 World Cup, he has proven himself in the Premier League. However, Bournemouth have no intention of selling their most valuable asset and are working on signing a new contract with the player.

Other Alternative Options and Young Talents

Manchester United scouts are also closely monitoring the World Cup taking place in North America. In particular, Lille and Morocco national team member Ayyoub Bouaddi has come under the club's radar. The 18-year-old talent attracted the attention of many with his brilliant performances at the tournament.

According to Goal.com, the following players are also on the club's expanded transfer list:

  • Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Sander Berge (Fulham)
  • Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)
Manchester United consider these players as suitable candidates to solve midfield problems in the long term. The club's management aims to qualitatively renew the squad before the new season to compete for top positions in the Champions League and the English Premier League.

Manchester UnitedReal MadridAurelien TchouameniTransfersFootball
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