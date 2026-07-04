12 artificial lakes and digital tourist maps to be created in Tashkent

At a meeting attended by the President, new measures aimed at improving the urban environment and increasing the tourist potential of Tashkent were presented. Taking into account that 3 million tourists have visited the capital since the beginning of the year, creating comfortable conditions for residents and guests was identified as one of the main tasks.

In order to improve the city's ecology and microclimate, it is planned to build 12 artificial lakes in Tashkent. 22 hectares of land have been allocated for water basins in the territories of the "Qushqo‘rg‘on", "Sultonobod", and "Farog‘atli" neighborhoods in Sergeli district.

In addition, a 5-kilometer health trail will be organized along the "Jo‘n" canal. This area is intended to provide conditions for walking, recreation, and physical activity.

Digital routes for tourists will also be launched. Free digital maps that can be downloaded to smartphones, as well as tourist routes, will be placed at railway stations, the airport, and metro stations.

As part of improving city services, land plots for the construction of 15–20 modern public toilets in each district of Tashkent will be put up for auction. The number of trash bins on streets and in public places will also be increased.

Positive changes have also been recorded in public safety. The number of neighborhoods with a severe criminogenic situation has decreased from 60 to 23. At the same time, not a single crime has been committed in 230 neighborhoods over the course of half a year.