Beelink introduces unusual mini PC: smartphone memory instead of SSD

·26·Technology
Beelink introduces unusual mini PC: smartphone memory instead of SSD

Beelink, one of the leading brands in the mini PC market, has showcased its new EQi 304 model. This device draws attention in the tech world with an unexpected solution — it is equipped with UFS 3.1 flash memory, used in smartphones and tablets, instead of traditional SSD disks. This move is seen as an attempt to optimize costs amid the current crisis in the memory market. Ixbt.com reports .

The new Beelink EQi 304 model is based on the Intel Wildcat Lake platform, and its base variant features 512 GB of UFS 3.1 memory. According to ixbt.com, the theoretical transfer rate of this type of memory is 2.9 GB per second. For comparison, modern PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD drives can reach speeds exceeding 7 GB per second. This means the new mini PC will be slower in handling data compared to conventional computers.

Technical features and expandability

Although the main memory is at the smartphone level, the manufacturer has preserved additional options for users. Inside the device's chassis, there are two M.2 slots — one with a PCIe 4.0 x2 interface and the other with PCIe 4.0 x1. This allows users to later increase memory speed by installing a standard SSD.

The heart of the mini PC is the 5-core Intel Core 3 Processor 304. The device supports up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 or LPDDR5 RAM. It is also equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and network interfaces with speeds of 10 Gbit/s and 2.5 Gbit/s. An 85 W power block built into the device further increases its compactness.

Pricing and market availability

The price of the Beelink EQi 304 model varies depending on its RAM capacity. Currently, the base version with 16 GB of RAM is priced at around 500 dollars. For the higher-spec model with 24 GB of RAM, buyers will have to pay 740 dollars.

Considering the growing popularity of the mini PC segment in the Uzbekistan market, this new Beelink release may be of interest to office workers and users looking for a compact device for home use. However, the decision to use smartphone memory is expected to spark debate among professional users. The main technical specifications of the device are as follows:

  • Processor: Intel Core 3 Processor 304 (Wildcat Lake);
  • Main memory: 512 GB UFS 3.1;
  • RAM: 16 GB or 24 GB DDR5;
  • Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet (10 Gbit/s and 2.5 Gbit/s);
  • Additional: 2x M.2 SSD slots.

BeelinkIntelMini-PCTechnologySSD
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