A new race in screen sizes is beginning in the world of smartphones. While 6.7 and 6.8-inch displays have become the standard in recent years, manufacturers are now starting to adopt even larger sizes. According to reports, at least two major brands intend to surprise the market with huge-display devices soon. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to well-known insider Digital Chat Station, two companies — Redmi and Honor — are currently working on smartphones with 7-inch screens simultaneously. While such sizes were typical for tablets a few years ago, bezel-less technologies now make it possible to fit them into a more compact body.

Competition between Redmi and Honor

According to Gizmochina, the Redmi brand will offer not only a huge screen but also a high-performance platform. This means the new device may not just be a budget phablet, but a powerful gaming smartphone. It is also said that the company is preparing a Pro model with a 6.59-inch display, although the main focus remains on the 7-inch giant.

Honor, on the other hand, aims to be even more technically advanced in its new model. The insider notes that the 7-inch smartphone Honor is preparing will have a 185 Hz screen refresh rate. This figure is significantly higher than most flagships currently on the market (usually 120 or 144 Hz).

Market Trends and Expectations

Currently, there are plenty of smartphones with 6.8 and 6.9-inch screens on the market. For example, the largest models from giants like Apple and Samsung have approached these figures. Therefore, moving to the 7-inch mark is not a technological surprise, but a logical stage of development. This is expected to be ideal especially for users who love watching videos and mobile gaming.

Redmi and Honor brands also hold a strong position in the Uzbekistan market. If these devices are officially launched, they will undoubtedly spark great interest among local buyers who prefer large-screen gadgets. In particular, the combination of affordable prices and high technical specifications could ensure the success of these models.

It is worth noting that insider Digital Chat Station is known for many accurate predictions. Specifically, he was among the first to report the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models, as well as the fact that the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone would be equipped with a Samsung display. This further confirms the likelihood of the information regarding the new 7-inch smartphones.