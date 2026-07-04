Ruben Amorim Convinces Luka Modric to Stay in Milan Project

·45·Sport
Ruben Amorim Convinces Luka Modric to Stay in Milan Project

The name of veteran midfielder Luka Modric has once again surfaced at the center of transfer rumors surrounding Italian club Milan. A new era beginning at San Siro and the arrival of Ruben Amorim to manage the team have completely changed the Croatian star's outlook on his future. Currently, the club management and the new head coach are actively working to keep the decorated player for one more season. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ruben Amorim has begun his Milan tenure by resolving the matter concerning the team's leader. The Portuguese specialist personally spoke with Luka Modric by phone, explaining how important his role is in the new project. Amorim considers the experienced player not merely a backup option, but a key pillar in shaping a healthy atmosphere in the dressing room.

New Tactical Approach and Modric's Role

With Amorim's arrival, significant changes are expected in Milan's playing style. Instead of the defensive and cautious football of the Max Allegri era, a more attacking and demanding system will be introduced. This requires proper management of the physical workload for Luka Modric, who is approaching 40. The coach does not intend to keep the Croatian playmaker on the pitch for 90 minutes in every match, but rather wants to utilize his skill with "surgical precision."

It has emerged that Luka Modric was initially somewhat disappointed that the team failed to qualify for the Champions League and was hesitant about extending his contract. However, Amorim's ambitions and his plan to return the club to European elite have sparked new motivation in the player. According to GOAL.com, all conditions are currently in place for the parties to reach a mutual agreement.

Family Factor and Contract Clauses

Not only sporting results but also the family environment is greatly influencing the player's decision to stay in Milan. Luka Modric's family has fully adapted to life in northern Italy. In particular, his daughter Ema is currently playing successfully in Milan's girls' academy for the under-13 category. This factor is expected to prompt the player to activate the one-year extension clause in his contract.

In the new season, Milan aims to compete for victory not only in the domestic championship but also in the Europa League. Ruben Amorim believes that in such a long and grueling tournament, the advice and on-field vision of a player like Luka Modric — who has vast experience and has won the Champions League multiple times — will serve as an example for the team's young players. The final details of the contract are currently being reviewed.

MilanLuka ModricRuben AmorimTransfersSerie A
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