President announces 22-year-old director will be awarded the 'Kelajak Bunyodkori' medal (video)

·48·Culture
President announces 22-year-old director will be awarded the 'Kelajak Bunyodkori' medal (video)

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with filmmakers, where young director Munisa Magametibragimova also spoke. The head of state himself announced that she would be awarded the "Kelajak Bunyodkori" (Creator of the Future) medal.

Munisa Magametibragimova was admitted to VGIK — the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography — on a state grant after scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 points. Her short films have received recognition on the international stage. Currently, alongside her studies, she works at the Center for the Development of Children's Content.

At the meeting, the young director spoke about gender stereotypes in the film industry. She noted that when she applied for her studies, she was often told that directing was a profession for men, not women.

"You have broken these stereotypes, Mr. President. Today, we, the youth, including girls, can receive an education and build a worthy life in our own country," she said.

Munisa also proposed, on behalf of female directors, that a special quota be established for allocating subsidies for film projects produced by women.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of science and education, particularly the education of girls, in the country's development:

"If we do not develop science and knowledge alongside the economy, we will fall behind. Today, nearly 60 percent of those studying in higher education institutions are girls. And 75 percent of those who have defended their dissertations are women and girls.

I have been saying this from day one: if there is an educated girl in a family, the environment in that family changes. And the children she raises contribute to the transformation of the entire nation.

If you agree, I will go to the office today and sign the document to award my daughter Munisa the 'Kelajak Bunyodkori' medal."

The head of state acknowledged the young director's initiatives and stated that he would sign the document to award her the "Kelajak Bunyodkori" medal.

Shavkat MirziyoyevMunisa MagametibragimovaKelajak BunyodkoriVGIK
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