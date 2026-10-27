France Football chief reveals the subtle secrets behind the 2026 Ballon d'Or

·59·Sport
France Football chief reveals the subtle secrets behind the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Following the ceremony held in London, the 2026 Ballon d'Or raised one of the biggest questions in the football community: why did the 19-year-old phenomenon, who became a World Champion and La Liga winner, Lamine Yamal fail to win the top award? Addressing this issue, France Football editor-in-chief and award director Vincent Garcia Sport.es clarified in an interview with the publication.

According to Garcia, the split of votes among members of the Spanish national team and the high points received by the Barcelona midfielder Rodriprevented Yamal from taking home the top prize.

Vote distribution and the collective football phenomenon

Vincent Garcia clearly explained the decisive psychological and tactical factors in the voting:

  • Competition among Spanish stars: “I think that within the Spanish team that became world champions, the votes were split between Rodri and Lamine Yamal. Rodri took a portion of the crucial votes that could have gone to Lamine,” he emphasized;

  • Not an individual star, but a cohesive team: The Spanish national team relied on a cohesive system rather than individuals at the 2026 World Cup. Therefore, it was difficult for the jury to single out the personal role of one specific player;

  • Yamal's performance at the World Cup: According to the organizer, Lamine started the tournament with an injury and scored only once during the competition, which was also taken into account in the evaluation.

Harry Kane's advantage and a personal voting confession

The event director also touched upon the superiority of the winner, Harry Kane, and his own choice:

  • Kane's perfect season: “As for Harry Kane, he is truly a great goalscorer. The jury considered him the player who demonstrated the most perfectly balanced qualities among all candidates,” said Garcia;

  • Unexpected personal vote: Vincent Garcia admitted that he also voted for a candidate who did not end up winning: “I also voted for a player who didn't win. In my opinion, he was also very deserving of the award. You will find out the full details on Saturday.”

The 2026 Ballon d'Or top four

Rank

Player

Club and National Team

Key Achievement

1

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich / England

Ballon d'Or winner, 73 goals in the season

2

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid / France

Runner-up

3

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona / Spain

Kopa Trophy winner, World Cup winner

4

Rodri

Barcelona / Spain

World Cup winner, split the main votes

Ballon d'Or 2026Lamine YamalHarry KaneVincent GarciaFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

73 goals in a season: Harry Kane receives the Gerd Müller Trophy in London73 goals in a season: Harry Kane receives the Gerd Müller Trophy in LondonToday 07:13A historic evening: “Ballon d'Or 2026” winners and the top ten list announcedA historic evening: “Ballon d'Or 2026” winners and the top ten list announcedToday 07:08PSG named the world's best club for the second consecutive timePSG named the world's best club for the second consecutive timeToday 08:04Luis de la Fuente announced as the best coach of the yearLuis de la Fuente announced as the best coach of the yearToday 08:01Surpassing Courtois and Martinez, he becomes the world's No. 1 goalkeeperSurpassing Courtois and Martinez, he becomes the world's No. 1 goalkeeperToday 07:57«17 points in 8 matches!»: Raphinha's incredible start and the Ballon d'Or controversy!«17 points in 8 matches!»: Raphinha's incredible start and the Ballon d'Or controversy!20 September 11:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester