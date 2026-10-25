Trump's tariffs worked: Audi to build a plant in the US and produce 200,000 SUVs annually

The strict customs policy introduced by the administration of US President Donald Trump is forcing global automotive giants to make strategic decisions. Germany's famous Audi concern has officially announced the construction of a modern auto plant worth a total of $4 billion in the US state of Georgia.

According to Reuters, once the new enterprise operates at full capacity, it will roll 200,000 SUV vehicles off the assembly line annually and create 4,500 new jobs for local residents.

Pressure from tariffs and billions in losses: Why did Audi take this step?

For the German carmaker, this massive investment decision is not just about expansion, but a serious economic necessity:

$1.4 billion blow: Last year, due to 25% tariffs introduced by the Trump administration on imported cars, steel, aluminum, and components, Audi suffered $1.4 billion in losses in a single year;

Import dependency: Until now, the company has imported all the models it sells in the US market exclusively from Europe and Mexico, which incurred huge costs under the tariffs;

Preferential terms: According to US requirements, carmakers can escape tariff pressure only if the proportion of "American components" in their products is high.

Q7, Q8, and the new flagship Q9: What will be produced in Georgia?

Audi's management plans to fully localize the most important and valuable segment for the American market:

CEO statement: "We plan to bring our largest and premium SUVs to Macon, Georgia, and produce them right here. We believe in the American market, and this is our long-term investment," stated Audi CEO Gernot Döllner;

Models to be produced: According to sources, the plant will mainly establish the assembly of premium category Audi Q7, Q8, and the upcoming flagship Q9 models;

Timelines: Construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2027, with the first cars rolling off the line in the early 2030s.

Trump's reaction and a chain reaction in the global auto market

US political circles praised this decision as an important victory for the national economy and the "Make America Great Again" program: