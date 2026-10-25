Trump's tariffs worked: Audi to build a plant in the US and produce 200,000 SUVs annually

·26·Auto
Trump's tariffs worked: Audi to build a plant in the US and produce 200,000 SUVs annually

The strict customs policy introduced by the administration of US President Donald Trump is forcing global automotive giants to make strategic decisions. Germany's famous Audi concern has officially announced the construction of a modern auto plant worth a total of $4 billion in the US state of Georgia.

According to Reuters, once the new enterprise operates at full capacity, it will roll 200,000 SUV vehicles off the assembly line annually and create 4,500 new jobs for local residents.

Pressure from tariffs and billions in losses: Why did Audi take this step?

For the German carmaker, this massive investment decision is not just about expansion, but a serious economic necessity:

  • $1.4 billion blow: Last year, due to 25% tariffs introduced by the Trump administration on imported cars, steel, aluminum, and components, Audi suffered $1.4 billion in losses in a single year;

  • Import dependency: Until now, the company has imported all the models it sells in the US market exclusively from Europe and Mexico, which incurred huge costs under the tariffs;

  • Preferential terms: According to US requirements, carmakers can escape tariff pressure only if the proportion of "American components" in their products is high.

Q7, Q8, and the new flagship Q9: What will be produced in Georgia?

Audi's management plans to fully localize the most important and valuable segment for the American market:

  • CEO statement: "We plan to bring our largest and premium SUVs to Macon, Georgia, and produce them right here. We believe in the American market, and this is our long-term investment," stated Audi CEO Gernot Döllner;

  • Models to be produced: According to sources, the plant will mainly establish the assembly of premium category Audi Q7, Q8, and the upcoming flagship Q9 models;

  • Timelines: Construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2027, with the first cars rolling off the line in the early 2030s.

Trump's reaction and a chain reaction in the global auto market

US political circles praised this decision as an important victory for the national economy and the "Make America Great Again" program:

  • "Tariffs brought them": Donald Trump stated that his customs tariffs were what "brought" the Audi concern to the US;

  • Senator's assessment: Senator Bernie Moreno emphasized that the German auto giant would never have built a plant in America without the new tariffs and a rational management system;

  • Who is next? Earlier, it was reported that Japan's Nissan Motor concern had also begun moves to relocate part of its manufacturing capacity to the US to avoid Trump's tariffs.

AudiDonald TrumpGeorgiaautomotive industry
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Blackstone data center used 110 million liters of water while residents faced shortagesBlackstone data center used 110 million liters of water while residents faced shortages10 May 21:54The Era of Electric Vehicles: Is Charging Infrastructure No Longer a Problem?The Era of Electric Vehicles: Is Charging Infrastructure No Longer a Problem?18 July 19:50Attention drivers: when should engine oil, transmission oil, and antifreeze be replaced?Attention drivers: when should engine oil, transmission oil, and antifreeze be replaced?Today 08:32Defect detected in Volkswagen electric vehicle batteriesDefect detected in Volkswagen electric vehicle batteries21 October 09:20A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 carsA new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars20 October 11:57Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookersBlack Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers19 October 13:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers
Unexpected news in preparation for Damas, Cobalt, Onix, and Tracker buyers
Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers
Black Cobalt with a cut-off roof: A Kazakhstani mechanic's unusual convertible stuns onlookers
New installment payment terms announced for Cobalt and Damas
New installment payment terms announced for Cobalt and Damas
0% payment terms announced for Onix and Tracker
0% payment terms announced for Onix and Tracker
A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars
A new giant in the taxi market: A Chinese company is entering with 5,000 cars
UzAuto Motors launches new installment plan for Cobalt and Damas
UzAuto Motors launches new installment plan for Cobalt and Damas
"Damas" is becoming an electric vehicle: UzAuto center showcases a new model (video)
"Damas" is becoming an electric vehicle: UzAuto center showcases a new model (video)
Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)
Tesla to showcase the new Roadster sports car promised by Elon Musk today (photo)