Singer Jasmin's Lookalike Found
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Videos of a girl who bears a striking resemblance to singer Jasmin are being widely discussed on social media.
In the video below, the girl discusses whether or not she looks like singer Jasmin. She says that people around her constantly compare her to Jasmin.
Many users note that her appearance, facial features, and certain mannerisms remind them of the famous singer. As a result, the girl has quickly garnered significant attention online.
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