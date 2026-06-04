Will Adham Soliyev Return to Art? The Singer Responds

Singer Adham Soliyev answered questions about his potential return to the arts.

The singer sincerely responded to the question posed by an RTV channel journalist: "When will you return to art? Your fans are waiting for you."

According to him, the issue of returning to the arts depends on time, and currently, he is seriously interested in entrepreneurial activities.

"Time will tell when I will return to art. I am currently very interested in business. Entrepreneurship is in our blood. I was particularly interested in the hotel industry and am now active in this area," said the singer.

At the same time, he emphasized that he has not forgotten his fans. According to him, fans always hold a special place in his heart, and he may present new songs for them in the future.

"I have many fans; they are deep in my heart. God willing, we will sometimes release good songs for them," he added.

This statement caused varied reactions on social media, and fans continue to wait for the singer's return to the arts.