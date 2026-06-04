Monkeys 'Besiege' Chechenka in Malaysia (Video)

Blogger Gulzoda Abdullayeva, known as 'Chechenka', shared a video on her Instagram page showing a funny and unusual incident that happened to her during her trip to Malaysia.

The video shows her giving bananas to monkeys with her son. However, the situation unexpectedly changes—seeing the bananas, the monkeys surround them and act as if starting a 'battle'.

One of the monkeys even climbs onto the blogger's shoulder and then her head. Chechenka first offers one banana to get it down, but the monkey does not descend. She is eventually forced to give another banana, and the monkey finally climbs down after receiving two bananas.

The blogger reacts to this situation with both fear and laughter. Other monkeys also try to climb on her in hopes of getting bananas, and she 'calms' them down with bananas as well.

Her son, who is nearby, becomes very frightened by the situation and even refuses to give bananas to the monkeys. The video also shows one of the small monkeys climbing on him.

While onlookers watched the incident with amusement, social media users also welcomed the video warmly, leaving meaningful and funny comments.