James Handy, Actor in 'Jumanji', Killed

American actor James Handy, known for his roles in 'Jumanji', 'Top Gun: Maverick', and 'Taps', died as a result of an attack in Los Angeles. This was reported by the New York Post.

It is reported that the actor was stabbed in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to police, officers arrived at one of the houses on the morning of June 3 this year after receiving a distress call.

At the scene, they found the 81-year-old actor lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Although James Handy was taken to the hospital, doctors were unable to save his life.

Shortly thereafter, 44-year-old Michael Gladhill turned himself in to police, identifying himself as the wanted suspect. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to the police, Gladhill is the son of the actor's friend and was living with his mother at the time of the incident. The exact motives for the attack are currently unknown.

A criminal case has been opened against the suspect on charges of murder. The court has set bail at $2 million.